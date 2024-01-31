Motco Lowers Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Motco trimmed its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Cummins were worth $6,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,182,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,435,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,361,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,902,000 after acquiring an additional 283,027 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cummins by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,071,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,710,000 after acquiring an additional 235,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cummins by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,482,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,473,000 after acquiring an additional 191,776 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of CMI stock traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $241.40. 60,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,718. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.18 and a 12 month high of $265.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $235.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.10. Cummins had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.14 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.95 EPS for the current year.

CMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $243.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.38.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

