Motco Purchases 2,008 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Motco grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $4,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.59.

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $203,137.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,264,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNC traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $153.41. The company had a trading volume of 422,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,024,798. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.40 and a 52 week high of $167.12. The firm has a market cap of $61.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.64.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.49 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

