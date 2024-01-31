Motco Purchases 494 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Motco grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,659 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $7,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $759,531,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,038,425,000 after buying an additional 1,696,350 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,337.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,751,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $572,072,000 after buying an additional 1,629,954 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 57,030.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,291,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $416,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 168,772.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,244,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $427,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE GS traded up $4.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $391.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,116,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,389,275. The stock has a market cap of $127.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $289.36 and a one year high of $393.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $370.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $342.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $1.86. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 48.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $398.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $491.00 to $506.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $409.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GS

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total value of $1,129,170.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,443.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total value of $1,129,170.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,443.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at $282,547.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,984 shares of company stock worth $6,042,731 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.