Motco Raises Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Motco lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,073 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $5,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,411 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,891 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $72,356,000 after acquiring an additional 21,672 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,332 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,997,635,000 after acquiring an additional 210,979 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $408,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,231,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $408,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,231,196. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total transaction of $1,897,773.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,470,652.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,261 shares of company stock valued at $4,776,057 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NXPI traded down $3.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $211.99. The company had a trading volume of 377,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,197,940. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $216.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.63. The stock has a market cap of $54.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.60. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $155.31 and a 52 week high of $238.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.04.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

