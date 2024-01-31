Motco Reduces Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Motco cut its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,034 shares during the quarter. Apollo Global Management makes up 0.7% of Motco’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Motco’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $10,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Apollo Global Management stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $101.02. 447,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,197,426. The firm has a market cap of $57.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.99 and a 200 day moving average of $88.40. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.16 and a 12 month high of $101.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $834.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.03 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 24.30%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APO. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.08.

View Our Latest Analysis on Apollo Global Management

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In other news, insider James C. Zelter sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total transaction of $7,539,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,094,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,949,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $6,359,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,660,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total transaction of $7,539,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,094,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,949,443.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 177,500 shares of company stock valued at $15,620,100. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

