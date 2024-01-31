Motco Sells 1,064 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Motco reduced its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,578 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $8,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the third quarter worth about $41,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CRM traded down $4.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $282.77. The company had a trading volume of 904,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,316,190. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.65 and a 52 week high of $289.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.39, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $110,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,410,805 shares of company stock valued at $367,309,445 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRM. Citigroup upped their target price on Salesforce from $229.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.64.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

