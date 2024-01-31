Motco Sells 661 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Motco decreased its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $7,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $962,356,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 111,211.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $505,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,255 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,668,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,729 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,993,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 222.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 879,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $263,407,000 after purchasing an additional 606,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 0.1 %

APD traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $259.11. 239,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,249,597. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $251.63 and a one year high of $320.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.59. The company has a market cap of $57.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.04. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Air Products and Chemicals

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $2,908,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 670,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,339,354.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.10.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

