Motco Sells 80 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Motco trimmed its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 13,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the second quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.9% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 903 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on UPS shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.43.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.85. 2,207,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,982,899. The firm has a market cap of $122.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.83. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.68 and a 1-year high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The business had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.59%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

