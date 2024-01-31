Motco Trims Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Motco trimmed its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,850 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 1.0% of Motco’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Motco’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $15,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,115,000. Zevin Asset Management LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.9% in the third quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 8,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 51,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 38,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.9% in the third quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 57,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,881,000 after acquiring an additional 9,080 shares in the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,394.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,738,572.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.90.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.74. 1,962,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,734,722. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.46. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.14 and a 12 month high of $122.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 171.11%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

