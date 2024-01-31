Motco Trims Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Motco reduced its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,496 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 3,861 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks comprises approximately 0.7% of Motco’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Motco’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $10,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 6,387 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,585 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,030,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PANW traded down $12.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $333.40. The company had a trading volume of 722,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,053,396. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.11 and a 52 week high of $350.60. The firm has a market cap of $105.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.53, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $305.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.33.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Donovan sold 8,100 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total transaction of $2,673,324.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,017,374.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total transaction of $47,864,942.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,358,475.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Donovan sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total transaction of $2,673,324.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,352 shares in the company, valued at $10,017,374.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 419,426 shares of company stock worth $114,654,689. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PANW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $281.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.10.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

