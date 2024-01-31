Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Hits New 52-Week High at $68.38

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $68.38 and last traded at $68.33, with a volume of 285359 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COOP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.63.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on COOP

Mr. Cooper Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Mr. Cooper Group

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.61.

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $1,689,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 391,051 shares in the company, valued at $26,419,405.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mr. Cooper Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,145,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,612,000 after acquiring an additional 450,346 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,125,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,082,000 after buying an additional 1,622,582 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,726,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,048,000 after acquiring an additional 13,203 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 49.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,033,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,895,000 after acquiring an additional 676,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 13.1% in the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,965,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,516,000 after purchasing an additional 227,135 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mr. Cooper Group

(Get Free Report)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.