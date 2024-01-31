MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Price Target Raised to $638.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $588.00 to $638.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.65% from the company’s current price.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of MSCI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $526.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $572.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $584.21.

Get MSCI alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSCI

MSCI Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE MSCI traded up $7.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $609.66. 229,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,782. MSCI has a 12 month low of $451.55 and a 12 month high of $617.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.22 billion, a PE ratio of 50.81, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $543.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $528.69.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.39. MSCI had a net margin of 39.76% and a negative return on equity of 97.86%. The firm had revenue of $690.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MSCI will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of MSCI

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in MSCI by 5,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 57 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of MSCI by 153.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MSCI

(Get Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.