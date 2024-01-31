MV Capital Management Inc. Acquires 313 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $184,482,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in State Street by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,031,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $467,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,237 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in State Street by 159.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,750,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $152,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,013 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in State Street by 327.0% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,325,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $88,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in State Street in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,205,000. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on STT shares. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on State Street from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on State Street from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on State Street from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.83.

State Street Price Performance

Shares of STT stock opened at $75.22 on Wednesday. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $62.78 and a twelve month high of $94.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. State Street had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 50.27%.

About State Street

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.