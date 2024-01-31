MV Capital Management Inc. Buys 361 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 47,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total transaction of $3,781,923.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,684,173.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 323,049 shares of company stock valued at $26,629,540 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HIG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.85.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of HIG opened at $88.36 on Wednesday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.25 and a 1 year high of $88.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.61. The stock has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.86.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

See Also

