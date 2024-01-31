MV Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

MV Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 45.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,821 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Marathon Oil by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,341,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,213,856,000 after buying an additional 392,821 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 14,650,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $337,247,000 after acquiring an additional 119,850 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $219,828,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091,570 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904,140 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,026,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $176,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

MRO stock opened at $23.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.54. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $20.57 and a 1-year high of $29.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.19.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.96%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to buy up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MRO shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down from $27.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.16.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

