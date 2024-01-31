MV Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. AXS Investments LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii increased its holdings in Danaher by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 12,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in Danaher by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,064 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DHR opened at $245.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $181.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $227.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $248.78.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.11%.

Several research firms have issued reports on DHR. HSBC began coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays downgraded Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $215.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.00.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

