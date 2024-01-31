MV Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Country Club Bank GFN boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.8% during the second quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 3,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.8% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 12.8% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 2.3% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 3.4% in the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.86.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $407.85 on Wednesday. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $318.88 and a 1 year high of $434.21. The firm has a market cap of $197.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $408.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $391.91.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

