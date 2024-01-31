MV Capital Management Inc. Has $86,000 Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. State Street Corp boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,127,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,157,151,000 after acquiring an additional 170,387 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,070,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,064,357,000 after acquiring an additional 860,489 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 615.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,623,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,086,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,417,830 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,369,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,399,000 after buying an additional 150,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,685,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,101,000 after buying an additional 1,045,055 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $203,137.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on PNC. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.59.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $154.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.64. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.40 and a 12 month high of $167.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.48%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

