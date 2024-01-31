MV Capital Management Inc. Purchases 487 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 166.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of DD opened at $62.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.56 and a 12-month high of $78.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

DD has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Bank of America cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.78.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DD

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.