MV Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,440 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 442 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Best Buy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Best Buy from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 110,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $8,544,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,566,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,617,266. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 110,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $8,544,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,566,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,617,266. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 313,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $24,147,644.16. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 199,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,351,512.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 686,796 shares of company stock worth $52,374,450. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Best Buy Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BBY opened at $72.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.30 and a 1 year high of $93.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.45. The firm has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.50.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 49.13%. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 11th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.45%.

About Best Buy

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.