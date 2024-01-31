MV Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

MV Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 29.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NSC stock opened at $237.39 on Wednesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $183.09 and a 12-month high of $255.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $229.27 and its 200 day moving average is $215.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $53.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.31.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 67.33%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NSC. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. TD Cowen cut Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $233.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $207.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.35.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

