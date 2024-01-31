MV Capital Management Inc. Sells 56 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

MV Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 652 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 104.5% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in The Cigna Group in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in The Cigna Group in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 110.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 105 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in The Cigna Group in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $298.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $294.11 and a 200 day moving average of $291.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.52. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $240.50 and a 12-month high of $319.92.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $334.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Friday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.81.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

