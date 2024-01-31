National Bank Financial Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM)

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 29th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure’s current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure’s FY2026 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$582.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$652.00 million. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 11.73%.

Separately, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.25 to C$1.10 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$1.35.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Stock Performance

TWM opened at C$0.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.58. The company has a market cap of C$401.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.71. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 52-week low of C$0.84 and a 52-week high of C$1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.01.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Colcleugh sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.98, for a total value of C$98,000.00. Insiders own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

About Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure

(Get Free Report)

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable space. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas and NGLs; and NGL extraction and marketing.

Featured Stories

