National Bank Financial Weighs in on Capital Power Co.’s FY2026 Earnings (TSE:CPX)

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Free Report) – National Bank Financial issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for Capital Power in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 29th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny expects that the company will earn $2.98 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Capital Power’s current full-year earnings is $2.90 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Capital Power’s FY2027 earnings at $3.21 EPS.

Get Capital Power alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on CPX. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$46.36.

Capital Power Price Performance

CPX opened at C$36.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$37.36 and its 200 day moving average price is C$38.66. The firm has a market cap of C$4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.49. Capital Power has a fifty-two week low of C$35.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.73.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.37 by C$0.89. The firm had revenue of C$1.15 billion for the quarter. Capital Power had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 17.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.80, for a total value of C$64,260.00. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Power

(Get Free Report)

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.