Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Shares Gap Up to $6.21

Shares of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.21, but opened at $6.44. Natura &Co shares last traded at $6.57, with a volume of 396,749 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Natura &Co from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Natura &Co Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Natura &Co had a net margin of 15.36% and a negative return on equity of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Natura &Co Holding S.A. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Natura &Co

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Natura &Co during the first quarter valued at $25,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Natura &Co by 88.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Natura &Co by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Natura &Co during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in Natura &Co during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. 6.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natura &Co Company Profile

Natura &Co Holding SA engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and resale of cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products in Asia, North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through Natura &Co Latam, Avon International, The Body Shop, and Aesop segments.

