Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Natuzzi Stock Performance

Natuzzi stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.42 and its 200-day moving average is $6.68. Natuzzi has a 12 month low of $4.76 and a 12 month high of $7.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natuzzi

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Natuzzi stock. Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. 16.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Natuzzi

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Canada, other Americas, West and South Europe, Italy, the Middle East, Africa, India, the Asia-Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

