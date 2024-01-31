Navcoin (NAV) Trading Up 2.6% Over Last 7 Days

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 31st. Navcoin has a total market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $29,336.37 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0466 or 0.00000107 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.84 or 0.00123816 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00037047 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00021754 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00008046 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000101 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Navcoin

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

