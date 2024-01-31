NEAR Protocol 24 Hour Volume Reaches $243.26 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 31st. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $2.92 billion and $243.26 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded up 12.3% against the dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for $2.90 or 0.00006809 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.76 or 0.00081530 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00027051 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00021580 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006592 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001359 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000848 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,004,666,471 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 1,004,666,471 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 2.93089451 USD and is down -1.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 351 active market(s) with $258,997,842.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.