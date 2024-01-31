Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Free Report) (TSE:NTB) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NEPT opened at $0.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.33. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $41.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.44.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Free Report) (TSE:NTB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($12.00) by $10.62. The firm had revenue of $8.74 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -43.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Neptune Wellness Solutions

Institutional Trading of Neptune Wellness Solutions

In related news, major shareholder Securities Settlement Neptune sold 215,838 shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total value of $189,937.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,128,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,038.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 480,399 shares of company stock valued at $389,660. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 12.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 14,395 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 26,898.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 542,815 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 257.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 554,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 399,362 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 14.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

Featured Stories

