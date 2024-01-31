New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,103,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,613 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.36% of CBRE Group worth $81,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CBRE. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in CBRE Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 41,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,376,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CBRE Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CBRE Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in CBRE Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 46,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,393,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in CBRE Group by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CBRE shares. TheStreet raised CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,064 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total value of $81,427.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,108,513.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group Stock Down 1.3 %

CBRE stock opened at $86.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.23. The firm has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a PE ratio of 46.36 and a beta of 1.44. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.63 and a 12 month high of $94.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

