New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 673,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,928,056 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.10% of Airbnb worth $92,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 58.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Airbnb by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of ABNB opened at $148.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.33 and its 200 day moving average is $134.40. The company has a market capitalization of $96.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.23. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.55 and a 12-month high of $154.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.31. Airbnb had a net margin of 56.87% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 232,569 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $32,571,288.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,638,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,240,129.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 151,646 shares in the company, valued at $22,746,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 232,569 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total transaction of $32,571,288.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,638,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,190,240,129.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,477,031 shares of company stock valued at $203,479,700 in the last quarter. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABNB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI cut Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Airbnb from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.75.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

