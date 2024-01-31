New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,020,053 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 334,560 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $142,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 936.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.29.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $161.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $165.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.61. The company has a market capitalization of $187.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.52.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.52%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.85, for a total transaction of $32,130,913.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 690,905,381 shares in the company, valued at $113,895,752,057.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.90, for a total transaction of $2,938,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 606,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,071,199.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.85, for a total value of $32,130,913.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 690,905,381 shares in the company, valued at $113,895,752,057.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,311,682 shares of company stock worth $374,537,767. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

