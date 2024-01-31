New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,738 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in KLA were worth $100,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in KLA by 1.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of KLA by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,382,000 after buying an additional 20,773 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 183.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of KLA by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,553,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $535.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $730.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna cut shares of KLA from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $640.00 to $675.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $607.50.
KLA Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $595.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $80.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.36. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $355.88 and a 52-week high of $658.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $571.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $515.69.
KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 23.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
KLA Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.46%.
KLA Company Profile
KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than KLA
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Microsoft stock to $450? Here’s How
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- 3 big banking stocks that just got upgraded
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Advanced Micro Devices is at a significant turning point
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.