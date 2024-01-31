New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 101,538 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,418,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 101,538 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.15% of Prologis worth $159,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,952,000 after buying an additional 71,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PLD stock opened at $126.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.47. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.64 and a fifty-two week high of $137.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 105.78%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PLD shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Prologis from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.50.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

