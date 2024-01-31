New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 102,752 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 16.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 536,285 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 102,752 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $125,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,198,000. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,002,000. Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,454,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,872 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $12,630,000 after buying an additional 23,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PANW shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. DZ Bank started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.10.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 1.0 %

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $342.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.27. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.11 and a 12 month high of $350.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $305.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $263.33.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total transaction of $10,956,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,096,635.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.50, for a total transaction of $10,602,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,475,567 shares in the company, valued at $434,554,481.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total value of $10,956,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 185,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,096,635.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 419,426 shares of company stock valued at $114,654,689 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.