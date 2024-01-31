New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 13,714 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 325,544 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,714 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.37% of ANSYS worth $96,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in ANSYS during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 276.9% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 854.5% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ANSS shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on ANSYS from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered ANSYS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $356.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANSYS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.20.

ANSYS Stock Performance

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $330.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $323.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.76. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $258.01 and a 52 week high of $364.31.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $458.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.57 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 22.40%. On average, analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ANSYS

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total transaction of $69,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,830.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other ANSYS news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 9,566 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.29, for a total value of $2,853,442.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,827,199.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total transaction of $69,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,199 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,830.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANSYS Company Profile

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Further Reading

