New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 15,179 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,179 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.24% of McKesson worth $140,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its position in McKesson by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in McKesson by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in McKesson by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $495.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $611,169.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $20,853,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McKesson Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:MCK opened at $493.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $468.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $446.64. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $331.75 and a 12-month high of $494.76.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.12. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 241.79% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $77.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.06 earnings per share. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.26 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

