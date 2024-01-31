New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 19,643 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376,044 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 19,643 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.18% of Autodesk worth $77,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,086,689 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,700,717,000 after purchasing an additional 989,144 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,753,933 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,791,142,000 after acquiring an additional 130,377 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 13.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,513,919 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $921,499,000 after acquiring an additional 520,655 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in Autodesk by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,139,867 shares of the software company’s stock worth $642,448,000 after acquiring an additional 275,675 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Autodesk by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,835,207 shares of the software company’s stock worth $607,727,000 after acquiring an additional 47,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on ADSK shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $228.50 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.40.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $256.47 on Wednesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.38 and a fifty-two week high of $257.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.14. The company has a market capitalization of $54.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 84.81%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,316 shares in the company, valued at $9,829,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,829,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 7,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $1,843,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,934 shares in the company, valued at $4,863,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,915 shares of company stock valued at $7,829,249. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.