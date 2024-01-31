New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 32,937 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 593,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,937 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.16% of CME Group worth $118,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 7,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $207.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.42 and a 12 month high of $223.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $208.90 and its 200 day moving average is $207.04.

CME Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $5.25 dividend. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.51%.

CME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CME Group

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other CME Group news, insider Derek Sammann sold 10,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total value of $2,355,160.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,571. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total value of $320,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,471.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 10,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total transaction of $2,355,160.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,571. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,603 shares of company stock valued at $4,292,072 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.