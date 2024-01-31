New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 37,701 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 503,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 37,701 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $115,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 293.5% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,288,000 after buying an additional 21,730 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 11,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 73,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,440,000 after purchasing an additional 22,701 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 14,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.27.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $265.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.06 and a 1 year high of $266.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $254.45 and its 200-day moving average is $244.06.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

