New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 43,194 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 473,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 43,194 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $80,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Robbins Farley acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ECL. UBS Group increased their target price on Ecolab from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $213.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.38.

Ecolab Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $200.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $195.63 and its 200-day moving average is $183.43. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.91 and a 1 year high of $202.48.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.81%. Equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $1,137,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,634.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $1,137,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,634.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,077,887.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

