New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,937,950 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 4,460,172 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.14% of Uber Technologies worth $135,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UBER. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,359,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Uber Technologies by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,838,000 after purchasing an additional 168,475 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 181,339 shares in the company, valued at $9,320,824.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 181,339 shares in the company, valued at $9,320,824.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $5,284,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,016,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,698,280.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,616 shares of company stock worth $9,747,789 over the last quarter. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UBER opened at $66.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.17 and its 200-day moving average is $51.58. The stock has a market cap of $136.19 billion, a PE ratio of 136.37 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.22 and a twelve month high of $67.69.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. On average, analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UBER. Nomura lowered Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.42.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

