Noble Financial Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Noble Financial upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AZZ in a report released on Thursday, January 25th. Noble Financial analyst M. Heim now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $4.30 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.99. The consensus estimate for AZZ’s current full-year earnings is $4.30 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for AZZ’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. AZZ had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $381.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

Shares of AZZ stock opened at $63.54 on Monday. AZZ has a 1-year low of $34.59 and a 1-year high of $63.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in AZZ in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AZZ by 131.5% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of AZZ by 557.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of AZZ during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of AZZ by 31.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. AZZ’s payout ratio is presently 24.55%.

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, and India. The company operates through AZZ Metal Coatings and AZZ Precoat Metals segments. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries.

