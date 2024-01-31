Northwest Pipe to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.85 Per Share, Sidoti Csr Forecasts (NASDAQ:NWPX)

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Sidoti Csr dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Northwest Pipe in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 24th. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Romero now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.85 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.95. The consensus estimate for Northwest Pipe’s current full-year earnings is $1.97 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Northwest Pipe’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.24). Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $118.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.92 million.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northwest Pipe in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Northwest Pipe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.

NWPX stock opened at $31.27 on Monday. Northwest Pipe has a fifty-two week low of $25.58 and a fifty-two week high of $40.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company has a market cap of $313.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.92.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 2.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 6.8% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 5.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure engineered steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

