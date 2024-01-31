NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Stock Price Up 6.5%

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) rose 6.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.13 and last traded at $15.13. Approximately 553,073 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 1,467,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVCR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.71.

NovoCure Stock Down 9.5 %

Institutional Trading of NovoCure

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 6.67 and a quick ratio of 6.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.63.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 47.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 166.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 26.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

