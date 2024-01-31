Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.33, Briefing.com reports. Nucor had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Nucor Price Performance

Nucor stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $188.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 699,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,190. Nucor has a 52 week low of $129.79 and a 52 week high of $190.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $170.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.55. The stock has a market cap of $46.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.63.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 12.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NUE. StockNews.com raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group started coverage on Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.43.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Nucor

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 6,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $1,201,581.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,403 shares in the company, valued at $4,330,556.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 6,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $1,201,581.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,403 shares in the company, valued at $4,330,556.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 11,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.83, for a total value of $2,031,953.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,615 shares in the company, valued at $22,566,160.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,830 shares of company stock worth $12,647,513 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nucor

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 15,470.4% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.