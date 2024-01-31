Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.45.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NTNX. StockNews.com downgraded Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nutanix from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Nutanix from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Nutanix from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Nutanix from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

In related news, COO David Sangster sold 10,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $488,760.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,152,404.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 87,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $3,519,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,460,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO David Sangster sold 10,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $488,760.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 68,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,152,404.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 245,226 shares of company stock worth $10,796,748. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at $9,978,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth $445,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 16,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth $239,000. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $56.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.70. The firm has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.49 and a beta of 1.32. Nutanix has a 52 week low of $23.34 and a 52 week high of $57.53.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $511.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.26 million. Nutanix’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Nutanix will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

