Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Shares Sold by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,997 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,349 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,672,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,135,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Nutanix by 641.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 57,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 49,465 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Nutanix during the third quarter worth $1,295,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 13.5% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 932,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,519,000 after purchasing an additional 111,166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Trading Up 0.1 %

Nutanix stock opened at $56.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.89. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.34 and a 12-month high of $57.53. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.49 and a beta of 1.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $511.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.26 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

NTNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. William Blair upgraded Nutanix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nutanix from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Nutanix from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nutanix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO David Sangster sold 10,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $488,760.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 68,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,152,404.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 87,997 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $3,519,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 386,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,460,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David Sangster sold 10,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $488,760.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 68,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,152,404.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 245,226 shares of company stock valued at $10,796,748 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

