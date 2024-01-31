NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$15.03.

NVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$18.00 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.75 to C$16.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on NuVista Energy

NuVista Energy Trading Up 2.7 %

NuVista Energy stock opened at C$10.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00. NuVista Energy has a 12 month low of C$9.93 and a 12 month high of C$13.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.01. The stock has a market cap of C$2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.65.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.45 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$360.37 million during the quarter. NuVista Energy had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 32.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NuVista Energy will post 1.8088962 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at NuVista Energy

In other news, Senior Officer Jonathan Andrew Wright sold 14,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total value of C$162,872.50. In related news, Senior Officer Kevin Garth Asman sold 101,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.12, for a total transaction of C$1,234,628.04. Also, Senior Officer Jonathan Andrew Wright sold 14,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total value of C$162,872.50. Insiders have sold a total of 120,689 shares of company stock valued at $1,455,637 over the last quarter. 22.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NuVista Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti and Pipestone areas of the Alberta Deep Basin.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.