NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Sold by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new stake in NVR during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,568,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in NVR by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,627,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its position in NVR by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,720,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in NVR by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC increased its position in NVR by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,100.57, for a total transaction of $10,370,969.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,906,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,100.57, for a total transaction of $10,370,969.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,906,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene James Bredow sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,711.73, for a total value of $3,923,958.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,851 shares in the company, valued at $10,572,412.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,559 shares of company stock valued at $53,129,475. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NVR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th.

NVR Stock Performance

NYSE NVR opened at $7,159.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.12. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4,988.99 and a 1-year high of $7,423.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6,811.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6,332.62.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $121.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $121.50 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 17.05%. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $133.44 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 462.76 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Further Reading

